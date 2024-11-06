TN Chief Minister's Aptitude Test results for class 11 students to be released today

CHENNAI: The results of the TN Chief Minister's Aptitude Test for class 11 students are set to be released today.

Students can check their results on the official website, [www.dge.tn.gov.in](http://www.dge.tn.gov.in).

Notably, a thousand students who pass this test will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for ten months of the academic year, supporting their studies up to undergraduate level.

This aptitude test, conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), aims to encourage the abilities of class 11 students in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu.

Over 1 lakh students appeared for this examination.