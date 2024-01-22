TN CEO Satyabrata Sahoo releases final voters' list after special summary revision

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, on Monday, released the final voters' list after the special summary revision.

Total voters in the State - 6, 18,90,348 (male - 3.03 crore, female 3.14 crore and third gender - 8,094)

Sholinghanallur constituency in Chengalpet district has the highest number of voters with 6,60,419 voters, while Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest number of voters with 1,72,140 voters.