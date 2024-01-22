Begin typing your search...

TN CEO Satyabrata Sahoo releases final voters' list after special summary revision

Total voters in the State - 6, 18,90,348 (male - 3.03 crore, female 3.14 crore and third gender - 8,094)

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jan 2024 7:51 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo (File)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, on Monday, released the final voters' list after the special summary revision.

Sholinghanallur constituency in Chengalpet district has the highest number of voters with 6,60,419 voters, while Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest number of voters with 1,72,140 voters.

DTNEXT Bureau

