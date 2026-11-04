TN cancels new order as 4.5 lakh kilos of ‘missing’ Maharashtra onions cause a stink

The department also said its officials had detected rotten and rejected onions mixed with Grade A produce during an inspection in Maharashtra. However, according to sources, NAFED had dispatched 450 tonnes to Chennai without presenting the stock to the State inspection team stationed in Nashik. Interestingly, while Cooperation Department officials maintained that the consignment was rejected and the State had neither accepted nor paid for it, Railway officials have reportedly said the consignment had not been sent back to Maharashtra and had been taken away by TN officials. They also said no onions remained at the goods terminal.

The department maintained that the substandard stock belonged to NAFED and was not part of the onions procured by the Cooperation Department.

Meanwhile, TN has exhausted the 2,380.32 tonnes sold at Rs 35 per kg through ration shops and cooperatives. Sales have been suspended.