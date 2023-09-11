TN calls for designing mobile units to serve differently-abled

CHENNAI: Aimed at serving persons with disabilities living in the state, the Tamil Nadu

government on Sunday unveiled a hackathon inviting entrepreneurs to design a state-of- the-art mobile outreach and therapy unit.

The Department for the Welfare of Different- ly-Abled Persons in association with the State Government-backed StartupTN has launched the design hackathon to take rehabilitation and outreach services to the differently-abled persons in the state.

The Hackathon is an invitation to entrepreneurs and innovators in the healthcare, mobility, and assistive technology sectors to design a mobility vehicle that would deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and educational services to the target population, a press release here said.

Some of the services to be provided by the mobile unit include physiotherapy, audiology, and speech therapy, optometry, special education, and awareness.

The mobile units would provide direct care and support services like assessment and disability information, and therapeutic and counselling services, the release added.