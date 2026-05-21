TN Cabinet expansion: Vijay recommends induction of 23 MLAs, including 2 Congress legislators

According to the official release, the MLAs recommended for induction are Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S (Avinashi), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R V Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), P Mathan Raja (Ottapidaram), K Jegadeshwari (Rajapalayam), M Vijay Balaji (Erode East), D Logesh Tamilselvan (Rasipuram), A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), R Kumar (Velachery), K Thennarasu (Sriperumpudhur), V Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North), J Mohamed Farvas (Aranthangi), D Sarathkumar (Tambaram), N Marie Wilson (Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar) and K Vignesh (Kinathukadavu).

Congress MLAs P Viswanathan (Melur) and S Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) are among those set to take oath as ministers. The portfolios of the newly inducted ministers are expected to be announced after the swearing-in ceremony.