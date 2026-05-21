TN Cabinet expansion: Vijay recommends induction of 23 MLAs, including 2 Congress legislators

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has recommended the induction of 23 MLAs into the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers, including two legislators from ally Congress, in the first expansion of the ministry after the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in May 10.
The Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved the recommendation made by the Chief Minister, and the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan shortly.
According to the official release, the MLAs recommended for induction are Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S (Avinashi), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R V Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), P Mathan Raja (Ottapidaram), K Jegadeshwari (Rajapalayam), M Vijay Balaji (Erode East), D Logesh Tamilselvan (Rasipuram), A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), R Kumar (Velachery), K Thennarasu (Sriperumpudhur), V Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North), J Mohamed Farvas (Aranthangi), D Sarathkumar (Tambaram), N Marie Wilson (Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar) and K Vignesh (Kinathukadavu).
Congress MLAs P Viswanathan (Melur) and S Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) are among those set to take oath as ministers. The portfolios of the newly inducted ministers are expected to be announced after the swearing-in ceremony.