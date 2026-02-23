TN Cabinet approves incentives for 46 industrial projects

These companies had earlier signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the State government, committing investments totalling Rs 31,592.39 crore and generating employment for 61,521 persons.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the projects would be established across multiple districts, including Theni, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Karur, Salem, Dindigul, Namakkal and Krishnagiri.