TN Cabinet approves incentives for 46 industrial projects

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday approved land allotments and tax incentives for 46 industrial projects, including those proposed by Bharat Biotech, NMB-Minebea and Sakthi Aircraft Industry.
These companies had earlier signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the State government, committing investments totalling Rs 31,592.39 crore and generating employment for 61,521 persons.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the projects would be established across multiple districts, including Theni, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Karur, Salem, Dindigul, Namakkal and Krishnagiri.
He said the approvals covered a range of sectors, reflecting the State's continued focus on attracting large-scale investments and promoting regional industrial growth.
With the announcement of Assembly election dates expected soon, the State government has expedited the clearance process for industrial proposals to ensure the timely implementation of committed projects.
The Minister added that the government remains committed to strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and creating employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu.