TN bus driver stops govt bus mid-route to vote, passengers wait patiently

CHENNAI: In a heartwarming display of democratic spirit, a government bus driver in Kanchipuram stopped his vehicle mid-route for 20 minutes to cast his vote — with the full cooperation of his passengers.
Lokanathan, a driver attached to the Kanchipuram depot and a resident of the Uthiramerur assembly constituency, was operating bus route number 34 from Kanchipuram to Malaiyankulam. He had been assigned a full-day duty from morning until night on Thursday, the day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, raising doubts about whether he would be able to vote.
However, his bus route passed through his home village of Arpakkam. The polling booth was located in a government school right along the roadside.
Around 3 pm, Lokanathan hesitantly asked the passengers on board: “I need to stop the bus for a few minutes near the school to go and vote. Will you kindly permit me?”
To his surprise, the passengers responded enthusiastically. “Don’t worry, go and vote. We will wait,” they said.
Lokanathan parked the bus by the roadside near the school and walked to the polling booth. Impressed by the driver’s dedication to his democratic duty, polling officials gave him priority and quickly arranged for him to vote. He cast his vote and returned to the bus within 20 minutes.
More than 20 passengers had remained patiently seated in the bus throughout. When Lokanathan returned and resumed driving, they greeted him with applause and congratulations for fulfilling his duty.
Speaking about the incident, an emotional Lokanathan said, “When I asked the passengers, they told me to go immediately and sent me off happily. They waited for over 20 minutes. When I returned and started driving, all of them greeted me for my democratic duty. This is an unforgettable day in my life.”
The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections saw polling from 7 am to 6 pm, with authorities urging all citizens to exercise their franchise. Government and private employees had been given paid holiday, while polling officials and police personnel cast their votes through postal ballots. The state transport corporation had specifically advised drivers and conductors to vote without disrupting public transport services.