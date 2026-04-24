TN bus driver stops govt bus mid-route to vote, passengers wait patiently

Lokanathan, a driver attached to the Kanchipuram depot and a resident of the Uthiramerur assembly constituency, was operating bus route number 34 from Kanchipuram to Malaiyankulam. He had been assigned a full-day duty from morning until night on Thursday, the day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, raising doubts about whether he would be able to vote.

However, his bus route passed through his home village of Arpakkam. The polling booth was located in a government school right along the roadside.

Around 3 pm, Lokanathan hesitantly asked the passengers on board: “I need to stop the bus for a few minutes near the school to go and vote. Will you kindly permit me?”