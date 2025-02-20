TN Budget: Trans community seeks more allocation in State Budget

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu budget coming up on March 14, the transgender persons community has requested the government to increase the allocation for the Transgender Welfare Board.

In a pre-budget meeting held with various departments at the Secretariat on Wednesday, members of the trans community too had participated.

Stakeholders from Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare department, finance department, forest department, among others, also participated.

Representing the community, member of the TG welfare board Priya Babu placed a set of requests to the government.

"We have requested the government to increase the fund allocation for the TG welfare board from the current Rs 2 crore and have also requested for the allocation of houses to trans persons in all the districts," said Priya.

The community has also requested a 'short stay facility' for trans persons, especially teengers who are abandoned by their families.

"As many trans teenagers/young persons are forced to leave their homes, we have requested the government to open short stay facilities/homes in Chennai and Madurai districts, where they can get guidance on education, health, employment, legal aid and skill development," said Priya, adding “Such a facility will protect them from exploitation.”.

The community also requested the government to open medical facilities for gender affirmative surgeries in different regions of the state.