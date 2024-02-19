TN Budget: School Edu Dept gets Rs 44,042 crore

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has received a Budget allocation of Rs 44,042 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

While the allocation last financial year was Rs 40,299 crore. And the allocation for the department in 2022-23 was at Rs 36, 896 crore.

Along with an increase in allocation, the State government has announced a slew of changes, additions and extension to the schemes.

For the construction of new classrooms, the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore at the cost of Rs 2,497 crore.

Further, 15,000 smart classrooms are planned to be established in the upcoming financial year at Rs 300 crore.

Importantly, the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, implemented to address the learning gap will now be implemented for the second phase in only focus areas at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

Allocations for Adi Dravidar Department

For all classrooms functioning under Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Department, smart classrooms are planned to be constructed at the cost of Rs 36 crore in 2024-25. Also, for all schools under the department, a high- speed internet facility will be facilitated with a fund allocation of Rs 3,706.

Further to enhance the enrolment from the communities towards higher education and to provide them with modern accommodation facilities, five state-of-the-art student hostels are being constructed in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Nilgiris and Chennai at the cost of Rs 150 crore. Also, girls hostels for college students will be constructed in Chennai, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri and Namakkal and boys hostels in Madurai will be constructed at the cost of Rs 75 crore.

Rs 13, 720 crore for Magalir Urimai Thittam

Learning the impact of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam given to women heads of the State, the TN government has allocated Rs 13,720 crore for the coming year.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month were given to women heads of the family. And, according to the government, the monthly honorary amount is transferred directly to the bank accounts of 1.15 crore women heads of the household.

During the Budget presentation, the government noted that the amount will help the women heads to tackle the expenses and also help them set aside a certain amount as savings.

Meanwhile, the government anticipates the particular scheme to be replicated across the States, benefiting women nationwide.

Extension of CM's Breakfast Scheme to aided schools

To address students coming to school in the morning on empty stomach, especially in the rural areas of the State, the government has extended the CM's Breakfast Scheme to all government aided schools with a fund allocation of Rs 600 crore.

Though Tamil Nadu was the first to introduce a mid-day meal in India, the calls to introduce the breakfast scheme has been long-standing.

Owing to which, the CM's Breakfast scheme was implemented to all schools in 2023, catering to over 15 lakh primary schools studying in 30,992 government schools. Hence, addressing the demands, the scheme will benefit 2.5 lakh students from Classes 1 to 5 in the upcoming academic year.