TN Budget: Govt will cover all edu expenses for transpersons who want to pursue higher edu, says TN FM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu while presenting the State's Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 in the State Assembly on Monday, said that the government will cover all educational expenses, including tuition and hostel fees for students of the trans community who want to pursue higher education.

He said that an additional allocation of Rs 2 crore will be made to the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board by the State government for this initiative in the coming year.

Thangam Thenarasu also announced that Thozhiyar Vidhuthi (transpersons hostels) in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore will be established with an investment of Rs 26 crore.

The State Finance Minister in his Budget speech mentioned that higher education plays a pivotal role in enhancing the socio-economic status and success of the trans community.

“However, only a limited number of transpersons are pursuing higher education in Tamil Nadu at present. In light of this, the government will cover all educational expenses including tuition and hostel fees for transgender individuals who want to pursue higher education,” he said.

Tamil Nadu was the first State to constitute an exclusive welfare board for transpersons in 2008. The government had in 2021 extended the free bus travel for women in town buses to people from the trans community.

The State Budget was presented with a focus on the "7 grand Tamil dream," which included social justice and women's welfare at the core. The Budget outlines a comprehensive plan encompassing various sectors, ranging from education and infrastructure to social welfare and cultural preservation.