TN budget criticised for widening educational inequality, say educationalists

CHENNAI: Educationalists and members of the State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) have strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government's 2026–27 budget, alleging that its education-related proposals reinforce existing inequalities rather than ensuring equal learning opportunities for all students.
The organisation expressed concern over the government's proposal to establish Karmaveerar Kamarajar Residential Schools, arguing that the initiative would benefit only a selected group of students instead of strengthening all government and government-aided schools.
It said the move contradicts former CM K Kamaraj's lifelong vision of providing equal educational opportunities for every child. "Denying equal learning opportunities in primary and middle schools while offering better facilities only from Classes 9 to 12 for a select few goes against Kamaraj's principle of education for all," the organisation said in a statement.
The platform also questioned the proposed public-private partnership (PPP) model for student hostels, raising concerns about the affordability of accommodation and food charges. It warned that additional financial burdens on families could disproportionately affect first-generation learners, particularly girls, and discourage them from pursuing higher education.
Further criticism was directed at the government's allocation for higher education. The organisation noted that government universities are already facing severe financial constraints, yet the budget has allocated less funding than the previous year, which it said is inconsistent with the government's stated commitment to strengthening higher education.
The SPCSS-TN has urged the TVK government to announce concrete measures for the School Education and Higher Education Departments to strengthen government schools, government-aided schools, government colleges, and state universities, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all students.