TN budget criticised for widening educational inequality, say educationalists

The organisation expressed concern over the government's proposal to establish Karmaveerar Kamarajar Residential Schools, arguing that the initiative would benefit only a selected group of students instead of strengthening all government and government-aided schools.

It said the move contradicts former CM K Kamaraj's lifelong vision of providing equal educational opportunities for every child. "Denying equal learning opportunities in primary and middle schools while offering better facilities only from Classes 9 to 12 for a select few goes against Kamaraj's principle of education for all," the organisation said in a statement.

The platform also questioned the proposed public-private partnership (PPP) model for student hostels, raising concerns about the affordability of accommodation and food charges. It warned that additional financial burdens on families could disproportionately affect first-generation learners, particularly girls, and discourage them from pursuing higher education.