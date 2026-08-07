TN Budget 2026 | Religion bias in allocation: TN BJP chief Nainar

Nainar Nagenthran said he respected all religions. "There is nothing wrong with people practicing their faith according to their beliefs. But when religious identities are projected in public life, it creates the impression that a government is aligned with a particular religion," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's earlier remarks that the government was being described as one representing minorities, Nainar said such statements had raised doubts over whether the administration was functioning with religious neutrality.

While welcoming the Budget allocation of Rs 35,000 to facilitate pilgrimages, he questioned why the government had not fulfilled its poll promises to provide financial assistance for devotees visiting the six abodes of Lord Murugan and the 108 Divya Desams. "Allocating funds for one pilgrimage while ignoring the others reflects a one-sided approach," he said.