TN Budget 2026: Government increases lean period assistance to Rs 7,000 per family

Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the enhanced relief would benefit 1.93 lakh fishing families across the State at an outlay of Rs 135 crore.

The increase comes amid long-standing demands from fishermen's associations for higher financial support during the mandatory fishing ban, when mechanised fishing activities are suspended to conserve marine resources, leaving thousands of families without a regular source of income.