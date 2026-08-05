TN Budget 2026: Government increases lean period assistance to Rs 7,000 per family

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced an enhancement of financial assistance for marine fishermen during the annual fishing ban period, raising the lean season relief from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per family, while introducing an interest subsidy to encourage modern deep-sea fishing, in a twin push aimed at improving the livelihoods of the coastal community.
Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the enhanced relief would benefit 1.93 lakh fishing families across the State at an outlay of Rs 135 crore.
The increase comes amid long-standing demands from fishermen's associations for higher financial support during the mandatory fishing ban, when mechanised fishing activities are suspended to conserve marine resources, leaving thousands of families without a regular source of income.
"The Government remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of fishermen by strengthening livelihood support and promoting sustainable fishing practices," Wilson said while presenting the Budget.
In another key announcement, the government proposed an interest subsidy for deep-sea fishing boats equipped with modern fish processing facilities, with an allocation of Rs 12 crore. The initiative is intended to encourage fishermen to venture into deep-sea fishing, reduce pressure on near-shore marine resources and improve the value of fish catches through onboard processing infrastructure.