TN Budget 2026: Government extends kuruvai package to non-delta paddy farmers

CHENNAI: Signalling a broader shift in its agricultural strategy, the State government on Wednesday expanded its flagship Kuruvai Package Scheme beyond the Cauvery delta, extending cultivation assistance to non-delta paddy farmers while reaffirming its commitment to free electricity for agriculture with a Rs 7,432 crore power subsidy
Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the new Kuruvai Package Scheme would be implemented at a cost of Rs 134 crore, benefiting paddy cultivators in both delta and non-delta regions. The move marks a departure from the conventional region-specific approach and seeks to support farmers facing changing climatic conditions and irrigation challenges across the State.
Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the new Kuruvai Package Scheme would be implemented at a cost of Rs 134 crore, benefiting paddy cultivators in both delta and non-delta regions. The move marks a departure from the conventional region-specific approach and seeks to support farmers facing changing climatic conditions and irrigation challenges across the State.
"The Government remains steadfast in protecting the interests of farmers and will continue to provide the support necessary for sustainable agriculture and enhanced productivity," Wilson said while presenting the Budget.
Alongside the cultivation package, the Budget allocated Rs 7,432 crore towards electricity subsidy for the agricultural sector, ensuring uninterrupted free power supply for irrigation and reducing input costs for farmers.
The expanded Kuruvai package is expected to provide timely support ahead of the cultivation season while encouraging paddy production beyond the traditional delta belt, reflecting the government's attempt to make agricultural assistance more inclusive and region-neutral.
The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has been allocated Rs 14,984 crore in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27, with the expanded Kuruvai Package Scheme emerging as its marquee new initiative.