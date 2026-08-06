TN Budget 2026: Farmers, textile exporters laud budget while fishers dissatisfied

According to PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, the water resources department in Tamil Nadu was in a state of neglect for several years and no government previously allocated proper funds to implement projects under the department.

“But the present State budget, presented by the Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, had allocated a fund of Rs 9,264 crore to the department which would augment the irrigation infrastructure in the State," Pandian said.

He also lauded the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for dairy development, Rs 110 crore for goat rearing, Rs 150 crore for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, Rs 1,762 crore for developing mangrove forests across the State and Rs 25 crore for tackling the El Nino.

Similarly, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, lauded the initial fund allocation of Rs 10 crore for the check dam at Kollidam and Cauvery.