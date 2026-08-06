TN Budget 2026: Farmers, textile exporters laud budget while fishers dissatisfied

TIRUCHY: Welcoming the Budget allocation of Rs 9,264 crore for the water resources department, farmers on Wednesday said that it would boost the agriculture sector by facilitating the upgradation of irrigation infrastructure across the State.
According to PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, the water resources department in Tamil Nadu was in a state of neglect for several years and no government previously allocated proper funds to implement projects under the department.
“But the present State budget, presented by the Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, had allocated a fund of Rs 9,264 crore to the department which would augment the irrigation infrastructure in the State," Pandian said.
He also lauded the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for dairy development, Rs 110 crore for goat rearing, Rs 150 crore for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, Rs 1,762 crore for developing mangrove forests across the State and Rs 25 crore for tackling the El Nino.
Similarly, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, lauded the initial fund allocation of Rs 10 crore for the check dam at Kollidam and Cauvery.
However, A Thajudeen, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, said that the fishermen were upset that the budget did not announce the increase of subsidised diesel from 1,900 litres per month to 3,500 litres as per the poll promise. He also expressed dissatisfaction that the promise of a fishermen dole of Rs 20,000 from Rs 8,000 was not included in the budget.
Meanwhile, the Karur Textile Manufacturers Exporters' Association (KTMEA) welcomed the 2026 Budget and appreciated the Government's continued commitment towards industrial growth, infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and strengthening the textile sector.
According to P Gopalakrishnan, president of KTMEA, the budget allocation of Rs 1,678 crore for Handlooms and Textiles, Rs 2,022 crore for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, and Rs 4,414 crore for the Industries Department, along with announcements relating to the Tirupur Textile Technology Centre, Technical Textiles Transformation Scheme, Loom Modernisation Scheme, SIPCOT industrial parks, logistics infrastructure, Green Energy Corridor, power infrastructure, AI initiatives, and TN Single Window 3.0, will enhance the long-term competitiveness of state's textile industry and attract fresh investments.
He said that Karur, being one of India's largest home textile export clusters, is expecting a few dedicated initiatives to further strengthen its global competitiveness.
KTMEA is confident that, with continued partnership between the Government and industry, Tamil Nadu will further consolidate its position as India's leading textile manufacturing and export destination and significantly contribute towards the State's vision of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2035–36, added Gopalakrishnan.