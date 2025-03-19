TN Budget 2025-26: Madurai and Ramanathapuram get a growth push

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has made major budgetary allocations for Madurai and Ramanathapuram in the 2025-26 budget, with a focus on infrastructure, industrial development, tourism, and public welfare. The investments are strategic in nature and aim to increase economic growth, enhance connectivity, and enhance public services in these important districts.

Madurai to Get Metro Rail, Industrial Hub, and Tourism Push

Madurai has been earmarked for substantial investments in transport, infrastructure, and industrial development, positioning it as a major economic hub in southern Tamil Nadu.

Metro Rail Project:

- The state government has submitted a detailed project report for the Thirumangalam–Othakadai corridor in Madurai, with an estimated cost of Rs 11,368 crore.

- The metro rail project is expected to enhance urban connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. Construction will begin once approval from the Union Government is secured.

Industrial Growth:

- A new industrial estate will be established at Karuthapuliyampatti in Madurai district, covering an area of 398 acres.

- The project, costing Rs 366 crore, is expected to generate 17,500 jobs and boost local industrial activity.

Vocational Training and Employment:

- A new Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be set up at Thiruparankundram in Madurai.

- The institute will offer training in six trades and benefit around 1,370 students annually, enhancing local employment opportunities.

- The project will cost Rs 148 crore

Tourism and Infrastructure:

- The Madurai-Sivaganga Heritage Trail project will attract both public and private investment to promote tourism and highlight the region’s rich cultural and historical significance.

- A world-class Kalaignar International Convention Centre and a multi-speciality hospital are also being developed in Madurai to improve public amenities and raise the city’s profile as a major urban centre.

Ramanathapuram to Gain New Airport, Industrial Estate, and Fisheries Infrastructure

Ramanathapuram district will benefit from significant investments aimed at improving connectivity, boosting industrial activity, and supporting the local fishing industry.

New Airport:

- To promote tourism and economic development, the government has announced the construction of a new airport in the Rameshwaram area of Ramanathapuram district.

- This strategic project will improve regional connectivity and boost tourism in the district.

Industrial Growth:

- A new industrial estate will be established at Thanichiyam in Ramanathapuram district, spanning 398 acres.

- With an estimated cost of Rs 366 crore, the project is expected to generate 17,500 jobs and strengthen local manufacturing and business activity.

Fisheries Development:

- New infrastructure facilities, including fish landing centres and fishing net mending facilities, will be developed to support the local fishing industry.

- This initiative is expected to improve the livelihoods of fishermen and strengthen the district’s marine economy.

Vocational Training and Employment:

- A new Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be set up at Thiru uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district.

- The institute will offer training in four trades and benefit 1,308 students annually, enhancing local employment opportunities.

- The project will cost Rs 152 crore.