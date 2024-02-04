TN Budget 2024: Stalin holds discussions with officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday held discussion with the officials regarding the important aspects to be included in the Governor's address of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024, commencing from February 12.

Stalin held discussions with his Secretary N Muruganandam and Finance secretary T Udhayachandran and other officials through video conference.

During the vc meeting, the officials elaborated the key aspects including the launch of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and the success of Global Investors Meet and his ongoing Spain visit that to be included in the Governor's address and the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare the Governor's address.

Stalin also asked the officials to complete the preparations for the budget presentation to be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 19. The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024 will commence with the customary Governor's address on February 12.

Though Governor Ravi and Chief Minister Stalin have made several public appearances since the Governor walked out of the Assembly in January 2023, the tension between the two, continues to simmer as they differ on several issues, beyond Constitutional issues.