TN-British Council tied-up for hybrid student study programme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government partners with the British Council for a hybrid student study programme. Accordingly, a short-term specialised course was launched for 100 meritorious students from the state, under the GREAT Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme for the State government.

A British Council release here on Friday said that the programme will deliver approximately 64 hours of comprehensive learning - 24 hours online. From this, the University of Durham will shortlist 25 students of the total students selected based on an online assessment and other criteria, who will visit the UK for an on-site classroom module, that will be delivered over a week (approx. 40 hours).

The primary goal of the initiative is to offer learning opportunities and essential skills to students with limited or no access to international education and enable them to take the path towards innovation and research on a global scale.

A memorandum of understanding was exchanged by Innocent Divya, Managing Director Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India British Council in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

The British Council further said that Tamil Nadu government has identified two important themes for the proposed courses include Data Science: Data Analysis and Artificial Intelligence. The programme will enable students to develop critical thinking around AI, data science modelling, entrepreneurship and team building skills. The invaluable experiences gained through this initiative will significantly impact their future professional and academic path beyond the university, the release claimed.