TN brings hair transplant clinics under strict regulatory net; only MCh/DNB specialists to perform procedures

CHENNAI: Tightening oversight on cosmetic and hair restoration procedures, the Tamil Nadu government has mandated that hair transplant centres be brought under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act (TNCEA), prescribing specialist qualifications, compulsory anaesthesia backup and defined infrastructure standards.

The reforms, notified in the Government Order of the Health and Family Welfare department, align State regulations with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and introduce structured compliance norms for aesthetic and cosmetology services, including hair transplantation.