TN brings hair transplant clinics under strict regulatory net; only MCh/DNB specialists to perform procedures

CHENNAI: Tightening oversight on cosmetic and hair restoration procedures, the Tamil Nadu government has mandated that hair transplant centres be brought under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act (TNCEA), prescribing specialist qualifications, compulsory anaesthesia backup and defined infrastructure standards.
The reforms, notified in the Government Order of the Health and Family Welfare department, align State regulations with the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines and introduce structured compliance norms for aesthetic and cosmetology services, including hair transplantation.
Under the revised framework, hair transplant surgery must be performed only by a Registered Medical Practitioner possessing MCh or DNB in Plastic Surgery, or MD/DNB in Dermatology. The government has categorised hair restoration as a specialised aesthetic procedure requiring formal surgical training and adherence to clinical safety standards.
Though elective in nature, the procedure must be carried out in licensed establishments equipped to monitor and manage medical emergencies. Centres are required to maintain essential life-support equipment, emergency drugs and adequate monitoring systems. An anaesthetist must be available within the operation theatre complex, and necessary anaesthetic agents must be immediately accessible.
Each procedure must be undertaken only after securing due pre-operative clearance from both the treating specialist and the anaesthesia professional. The order further states that cosmetology and aesthetic clinics should function under the supervision of a qualified Dermatologist or Plastic Surgeon and adhere to minimum practice standards recommended by recognised professional bodies.
Existing establishments have been directed to ensure compliance. For registration or renewal under TNCEA, applicants must upload detailed documentation through the portal, including registration numbers of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied professionals; sanitary certificate; bio-medical waste management agreement; fire safety licence; rental agreement; list of major equipment; Pollution Control Board clearance; building stability certificate; pharmacy licence; blood bank licence, where applicable; and lift licence, if installed.
The GO follows a stern advisory issued by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) on February 14, warning of stringent action against unregistered practitioners and unauthorised clinics offering hair transplant and cosmetic laser procedures. The warning came after a private centre in Anna Nagar was sealed and three persons were arrested for allegedly performing hair transplant surgeries without recognised medical qualifications.
“Hair transplant surgeries and laser-based dermatological procedures must be carried out only by doctors registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. Any deviation from prescribed norms will invite strict legal action,” the TNMC had said, directing district health officials to intensify inspections across the State.