TN BJP welcomes Centre's decision to withdraw minerals tender notification for extracting graphite from Tenkasi

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to withdraw the tender notification for extracting graphite from Kurinjakulam area of Tenkasi district.



"On behalf of TN BJP, we welcome the Central Government's decision to withdraw the tender notification for mining graphite and other minerals from Kurinjakulam and adjacent areas in Tenkasi district, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

"Considering the public and farmers' protests, the State BJP unit urged the Central Government to withdraw the tender notification for the extraction of minerals including graphite. Senior politician and lawyer KS Radhakrishnan also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum. Subsequently, the Centre has withdrawn the notification, " he noted.

Annamalai also thanked the Centre for considering the demands of the public and farmers of Kurinjakulam area.

Exuding confidence, the former IPS officer said the BJP state unit is hopeful that Kurinjakulam site's name will be permanently deleted from the list while issuing a fresh tenders for extracting minerals including graphite.

Earlier in December 2023, the MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko urged the Union Ministry of Mines to withdraw the tender notification for carrying out mining from a graphite block discovered in Kurinjakulam area.

It may be noted that along with Kurinjakulam, the Centre had planned mining of graphite in Iluppakudi of Sivaganga, Molybdenum Ore in Nocchipatti of Krishnagiri district, Velampatti North of Dharmapuri district, Mannadipatti of Krishnagiri district and Marudipatti of Dharmapuri district.