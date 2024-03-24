TN BJP urges ECI to take action against DMK Min Anitha Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: State BJP unit-led by president K Annamalai on Sunday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate stringent action against the DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for his disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"To protect the sanctity of the world's largest democratic process under the administration of the ECI, We request you to take stringent action against the DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and a DMK candidate of Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, " BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan said in a letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Sathyabrata Sahoo, alluding to the controversial remarks against PM Modi by the DMK minister.

Further, the BJP urged the ECI to take cognisance of the grave breach of rules set forth under the Model Code of Conduct under I - General Conduct, clause 2, which limits criticism of other political parties to their policies and programs, past record and work.

Criticising the ruling DMK, state BJP president K Annamalai said, "DMK leaders have reached a new low in their uncouth behaviour by passing vile comments and unpardonable public discourse against PM Narendra Modi. When they have nothing to criticise, this is the level DMK leaders have stooped, " Annamalai said in a social media post, quoting a purported video clip of the DMK minister Anitha Radhakrisnan."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for his derogatory remarks against PM Modi by the Megnanapuram police of Thoothukudi district, following the complaint from the Thoothukudi BJP unit.