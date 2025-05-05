TN BJP stages protest condemning Palahgam attack, asks state govt to deport illegal immigrants

CHENNAI: The BJP members staged a protest across Tamil Nadu on Monday condemning the heinous killing of tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam and demanded the state government to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Leading the protest near the Rajarathinam stadium at Egmore, here, in which former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan too participated, party chief Nainar Nagenthiran condemned the brutal slaying of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

He called upon the state government to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh. He sought stern action on those spreading baseless rumours about the Indian army.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said terrorism in any form was unacceptable. "Anyone who speaks in favor of terrorism should be isolated by the society. This is the time to make the world realise that 140 crore Indians stand united behind the families of the 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam," he said.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Murugan said Pakistan, which was the root cause of terrorism, must be taught a lesson.

"The Central Government, led by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi Ji, is taking strict action against Pakistan, which is spreading the poison of terrorism," he said.

TN BJP state convener, coordination committee, H Raja, participated in the protest held in Dindigul, while Mahila Morcha national president and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan took part in the protest in Coimbatore.