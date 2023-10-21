TN BJP slams cops for removing party's flag pole

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday condemned the state police for the removal of the flag pole placed in front of the residence of state BJP president K Annamalai.

"The removal of the flag pole placed in front of the residence of the Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai at Chennai and the arrest of BJP workers is highly condemned. The arrest is purely politically motivated, uncalled for and unwarranted," said Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP national co-in-charge of Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the ruling DMK for the arrest of BJP workers, the state BJP said this is a part of vendetta politics by DMK government on the BJP rank and file in the state of Tamil Nadu.

"Curbing the democratic rights is an unconstitutional act. The growth of the BJP in TN has shaken the DMK, especially "En Mann En Makkal" yatra led by Annamalai. The people of Tamil Nadu will give a befitting response to the undemocratic acts of the DMK government at the appropriate time, I appeal to all the democratic forces to come forward and condemn the high handed act and demand immediate release of BJP workers," Reddy detailed.

Further Reddy said, "BJP cadres will not be afraid of this type of act of the DMK government. TN BJP will fight for justice and will keep exposing and fighting against various anti democratic policies and misrule of the ruling DMK government."

Meanwhile, other BJP leaders including BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan also condemned the act of state police.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Saturday, several BJP workers were arrested in Panaiyur for raising a flag pole outside the compound wall of party state president K Annamalai's residence at Panaiyur which allegedly lies on the state highways at ECR.