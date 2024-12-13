TN BJP sends flood relief for cyclone-hit districts

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader H Raja on Friday slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for opposing the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. He was talking to reporters after sending relief materials to the cyclone-hit areas at Kamalalayam.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit had sent relief materials in a truck to the people of cyclone-hit Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, Asim Arun, TN BJP leaders Kesava Vinayagam, Karu Nagaran, and New Justice Party president AC Shanmugam were present on the occasion

Raja continued to say that Stalin's opposition to the proposal was akin to opposing his father, M Karunanidhi, who had previously supported simultaneous polls.

"M Karunanidhi, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK patriarch, had supported the idea of simultaneous polls. By opposing the proposal, Stalin is essentially going against his father's views, " he said.

Raja also urged Stalin to admit in the House that his son-in-law, Sabareesan, met industrialist Gautam Adani on his behalf.

He questioned Stalin's claim that an individual could meet Adani, suggesting that Sabareesan's meeting with Adani was not personal, but rather a meeting on behalf of Stalin and his government.

The former BJP MLA also criticised the Stalin-led government for its response to the heavy rains that have affected several districts in Tamil Nadu.

He accused the government of being arrogant and focusing only on Chennai, while other districts have been severely affected.

Raja emphasised the need for the government to take precautionary measures and provide relief to all affected districts.

The veteran BJP leader also responded to Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar's comments on the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Raja stated that the BJP will ally in a straight manner and have a direct alliance, emphasising that the party does not have any illicit relationships with other parties.

