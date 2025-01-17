TN BJP seeks Guv’s intervention over alleged police atrocities in Villupuram

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Friday petitioned Governor RN Ravi to intervene in the alleged police atrocities perpetrated against the residents of Iruvelpattu village in Villupuram district.

In a strongly-worded memorandum submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday, BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman condemned the 'excess and draconian’ actions of the state police and district administration, allegedly at the behest of State Minister K Ponmudy.

“The controversy erupted when Minister Ponmudy's shirt was allegedly soiled with mud during a visit to the village, sparking a chain reaction of events that culminated in a massive crackdown on the villagers,” Ashvathaman said in a petition.

Despite the Minister's public declaration that he would "magnanimously" drop the matter, the police have continued to harass and intimidate the villagers, he alleged.

"The actions of the police and district administration are reminiscent of the authoritarian regimes of yesteryear, where the state apparatus was used to suppress dissent and intimidate citizens," Ashvathaman stated in the memorandum.

"The brazen disregard for human rights and the rule of law exhibited by the authorities is a blot on our democracy,” he claimed.

The BJP leader specifically highlighted the "atrocious" treatment meted out to female protesters, who were allegedly manhandled by male police personnel in contravention of established legal protocols.

"It is nothing short of shameful that women were subjected to physical abuse and humiliation by the very personnel sworn to protect them," Ashvathaman said.

Demanding immediate action against the errant officials, Ashvathaman urged the Governor to intervene and ensure that the fundamental rights of the villagers are safeguarded.

"We request your excellency to take cognisance of this grave injustice and direct the state government to cease its oppressive measures forthwith," the memorandum stated.