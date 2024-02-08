TN BJP prez Annamalai's FIR quash plea refused by Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Thursday dismissed the FIR quash petition preferred by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the trial court to proceed with the case without being influenced by the observations made by him in the quash petition.

Salem based environmental activist V. Piyush had lodged a complaint against Annamalai allegeing that the BJP state president accused a Christian missionary allegeing that it had filed a case against the bursting of crackers by Hindus during Deepavali festival, in the Supreme Court. Further, Annamalai conspired and promoted communal dishormany between Christians and Hindus through a interview on social media, Piyush claimed.

Based on the complaint and sanction given by the State a case has been registered against the BJP president in 2023.

Aggrieved by this, Annamalai moved the MHC seeking to quash the case registered against him.

Annamalai submitted that the complainant has twisted and misinterpreted his statement made by him in the interview, on social media with the sole intention of making out the charges under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further, no one from the Christian community had raised any objection to his statement even though the interview is viewed by several thousand of peoples and no disturbance of public peace had been reported by his statement, said Annamalai.

After the submission the judge reserved the final orders. When the matter was listed on Thursday for orders, the judge dismissed Annamalai's quash plea.