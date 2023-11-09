TN BJP Prez Annamalai takes U-turn; lauds Periyar

CHENNAI: In a fresh U-turn, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Thursday said that E V Ramasamy Naicker known as 'Periyar' had raised his voice against social injustice.

Subsequently, Annamalai reitirated that once the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, the statue of Periyar, located near the Hindu temples, will be removed and moved to where it should be.

Addressing the reporters in Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters, Annamalai said, "Srirangam people and devotees of Ranganathaswamy temple or any other temple in the state are not ready to accept the inscription placed under the statue of EVR alias Periyar. We reflect that as public opinion. That phrase will be removed when the BJP forms a government in Tamil Nadu in 2026. We give it as an election promise. The statue of Periyar will be moved to where it should be. BJP pays due respect to the statues of Periyar."

"The day when BJP assumes power in the state, will also mark the end of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department that manages and controls the temple administration in Tamil Nadu. Once we dissolve the hindu religious department, we will issue a white paper on the functioning of the temple administration. This is our policy decision, " he noted.

Slamming both the Dravidian majors, the saffron party leader said that BJP is the only party which is exposing DMK.

"A former minister of AIADMK (Sellur K Raju) gives a 'super' certificate to a current minister of DMK (PK Sekar Babu). They are partners. BJP is the opposition party. If there were former tall leaders (Jaya and MK), would they talk like this? People know who DMK's enemies are, " added Annamalai.

Refuting former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar's comment, Annamalai said that BJP the crane will wait until 2026 and will come to power in 2026 definitely.

Further, the BJP state president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely take part in the conclusion ceremony of ongoing "En Mann En Makkal (My Land, My People) yatra in January, 2024.