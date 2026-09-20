TN BJP president Nainar slams Rahul over Modi mimicry, calls him a part-time politician

In a statement, Nainar said Modi was an elected Prime Minister who had enhanced India’s standing on the global stage and condemned the performance as an attempt to ridicule him.

The remarks followed criticism from BJP leaders over a mimicry performance at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore on Saturday. A comedian mimicked Modi during the event, and footage of the performance was subsequently circulated on social media.

Nainar alleged that Rahul had repeatedly resorted to such conduct out of frustration over successive electoral defeats.