TN BJP president asks government to act for safety of girl students in schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday issued a strong statement condemning the state government for its alleged failure to protect girl students in government schools, following shocking allegations by students at a Coimbatore school.

According to a video released by the students of the Kinathukadavu Government Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore, teachers were accused of coming to school under the influence of alcohol and misbehaving with girl students, including sexual harassment.

The students further alleged that whenever they raised complaints, no action was taken. Instead, they claimed that they were threatened with reduced marks in their practical examinations if they persisted in speaking out.

Nagenthran said the incident highlighted the disturbing reality of how complaints of sexual harassment are being handled in government schools in the state.

“It is shocking and unacceptable that those entrusted with teaching and protecting children are themselves accused of such serious misconduct. It shows a complete collapse of responsibility under the so-called Dravidian model of governance,” he charged.

Raising concerns over the rising number of such incidents, the BJP leader asked, “Why is it that cases of sexual harassment by teachers in government schools are increasing under this government? Are students not given the space to lodge complaints fearlessly?”

Nagenthran added that the public already perceives government schools as lacking quality education, and now there is a danger that they will also be seen as unsafe for girl students.

“This will further erode confidence in the system and leave poor and underprivileged children — who mostly depend on government schools — at greater risk,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, asking whether a government that takes pride in calling him “Appa” (Father) to all children would take immediate steps to ensure the safety of girl students.

“The Chief Minister must act without delay, ensure a thorough investigation, and deliver justice to the Kinathukadavu school students,” he demanded.

Nagenthran concluded by urging the state’s school education department to put in place stronger safeguards to protect girl students, stressing that their safety must be treated as a top priority.