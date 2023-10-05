TN BJP office-bearers in a huddle over alliance breakup with AIADMK

CHENNAI: Amidst a tense situation in Tamil Nadu BJP, a meeting of State office bearers and district presidents has begun to discuss the exit of AIADMK from the NDA under the leadership of State BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Kesava Vinayagam.

State BJP president K Annamalai will join the meeting shortly.

Senior leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, VP Duraisamy, KP Ramalingam, and Sasikala Pushpa are present on the occasion.

More updates to follow.

