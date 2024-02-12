TN BJP moves DVAC against Textiles minister Gandhi

CHENNAI: State BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against the Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "Under the DMK government, corruption has become the order of the day. On February 6, 2024, we (BJP) exposed the monumental corruption that had taken place in the free dhoti scheme and the involvement of DMK minister R Gandhi in the same."

"Today, with all the supporting evidence, Tamil Nadu BJP has filed a complaint with the DVAC. We hope an unbiased investigation will be carried out and the corrupt will be booked at the earliest, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

Urging the DVAC to launch a free-scale investigation, the saffron party leader said, "The Textile minister is involved in corruption of Rs 60 crore only in the procurement of free dhoti, and the amount of corruption in the procurement of free sarees is yet to be ascertained. We request the DVAC to launch a free-scale investigation into this matter based on the documents enclosed along with the letter, a case to be filed, and suitable action against the Minister for his corruption."

"Minister Gandhi has willfully manipulated the production method of free dhoti and sarees for his personal gains. The warp in dhotis has to be cotton, and weft could be polyester. The lab report took the warp of the dhoti for testing and found that only 22 per cent of the warp was made out of cotton and 68 per cent of the warp was made out of polyester. Minister Gandhi has compelled handloom and powerloom owners to use polyester instead of cotton, even in the warp section, " Annamalai noted in the statement.

The Handloom and Textiles department has been instrumental in supplying free dhoti and sarees to ration card holders during the Pongal festival every year.