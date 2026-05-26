TN BJP leader Annamalai goes off script, objects to new 3-language deadline for Class 11

In a notification dated May 15, the CBSE directed all affiliated schools to introduce a third compulsory language for Class 11 students from the current academic year, advancing the deadline from the previously set 2029-30.

"This has come as a shock to many parents, especially those from Tamil Nadu, as their children have already selected a language of choice in Class 6. The revised notification now mandates that Class 11 students learn three languages, two of which must be native to India, with effect from July 1, 2026.