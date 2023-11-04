Begin typing your search...

TN BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy's bail plea dismissed

Amar Prasad had filed a bail petition in the Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court on October 30.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Nov 2023 10:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-04 10:39:25.0  )
Amar Prasad Reddy (Maalaimalar)

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu BJP Sports and Skill Development Cell president Amar Prasad Reddy.

Amar Prasad Reddy along with five others were arrested by the Tambaram City Police on October 21 after an alleged scuffle with police personnel on the night of October 20 after the BJP flag posts installed outside the party's State president K Annamalai's residence in Panaiyur were removed by police personnel.

The police, who registered cases under seven sections remanded them in judicial custody. The Alandur Court extended the judicial custody for Amar Prasad and four others till yesterday.

Amar Prasad had filed a bail petition in the Chengalpattu District Principal Sessions Court on October 30. Amar Prasad informed that his next step is to file a bail petition in the Madras High Court.

Online Desk

