TN BJP is likely to draw the action plan for 2024 LS polls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a state core committee meeting to draw the action plan for 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to sources, the TN BJP president Annamalai has called for a core committee meeting and executive committee meeting on October 3 to discuss the AIADMK-BJP alliance breakup and other issues such as preparedness for a 2024 parliamentary elections and an action plan.

Focusing on the micro issues related to the state's rights and the failures of the ruling DMK government, the party might take a call in the said meeting.

Speaking on the developments, BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said, "It was their (AIADMK) decision. But it was unfortunate that our ally AIADMK had announced its separation from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Our party's high command is handling the issue. However, the state unit is gearing up for the 2024 parliamentary elections. They will discuss it in the core committee meeting."

"For now, the party is working on the Seva Pakhwada fortnight from September 17 to October 2 on the occasion of the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, " he added.

Subsequently, Amar Prasad Reddy, state president of TN BJP's sports cell said that the BJP has become more robust than ever in the state.

"Out of 68,036 booths in Tamil Nadu, around 60,000 booths got the full booth committee under the leadership of Annamalai. Every Tuesday, the concerned booth president organises a small meeting for all the committee members at one of our Karyakartha residences to discuss various issues. We have become more robust than ever in the state and 2024 will be a favourable poll for TN BJP, " he detailed.

Meanwhile, there is a speculation going round within the Kamalalayam, state headquarters of BJP that the party's high command has sought a status report over the recent rift between AIADMK and BJP and have summoned Annamalai to chalk out the poll strategy in Delhi. It is usual for our state leaders to visit the party headquarters in Delhi and Annamalai visit will be a routine political affair.