TN BJP flays Karnataka govt over Cauvery row

CHENNAI: State BJP on Wednesday flayed the Karnataka Congress government over their stand against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said, "The water crisis in Bengaluru is a complete failure of the Karnataka Congress government's administration. Karnataka chief minister's statement against the release of Cauvery water to TN is highly condemnable. The ruling DMK government here in Tamil Nadu is betraying our state by not protesting strongly and fighting with the Karnataka government to get water."

He further flayed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said he did not even have time to condemn Karnataka Chief Minister over Cauvery row.

"Stalin, who knew how to utilise his friendship with the Karnataka Congress government to include EV Ramasamy's anti-Hindu history in the Karnataka government's curriculum, could not ask for water, " he noted.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that it will not be in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu even if the Centre asks it to do so.