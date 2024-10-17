TN BJP demands long-term outlook on rain woes

CHENNAI: Former state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said it was a good thing that there was no waterlogging in Chennai following the rains in the last three days but demanded the government adopt a long-term perspective to address monsoon woes.

"We lack comprehensive information regarding the extent of completion of rainwater drainage works and how much of the Rs 40,000 crore budget for it has been utilized," she said, as quoted by Daily Thanthi. The minister was speaking while attending a medical camp organised after the rains, in Virugambakkam here on Thursday.

Tamilisai told the media, “The BJP state unit is conducting special medical camps during the monsoon and our party volunteers are also actively working on the ground, providing aid to the public through social media platforms."

The former Telangana governor also demanded that the public who parked their vehicles on the Velachery flyover anticipating rain, not be fined. "Initially, we were told that no fines would be imposed. However, we now hear that the government has arranged to charge for parking on the flyover," she remarked.