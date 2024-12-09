TN BJP delegation seeks Central assistance for Cyclone Fengal-hit areas

CHENNAI: A high-level delegation from the Tamil Nadu BJP unit met with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, in New Delhi on Monday, seeking necessary assistance for Cyclone Fengal-hit areas of the state.

During the meeting, the delegation led by Union Minister of State, L Murugan, comprising state general secretaries Karuppu M Muruganandam and P Karthiyayini, state secretary Vinoj P Selvam, and other senior leaders, submitted a memorandum to Hardeep Singh Puri, detailing the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in various parts of the state.

They sought necessary assistance from the Petroleum and Natural Gas department to tackle the damages in fuel stations and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The delegation also briefed the Union Minister on the ground situation and the relief efforts undertaken by the state government.

The Tamil Nadu BJP delegation is also scheduled to meet with other Union Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

During the meetings, the delegation will request necessary funds and infrastructure assistance for the cyclone-hit districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi.

They will also urge the Union ministers to provide support for the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas.

The leaders will also meet with Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy to urge him to ensure that no future declarations for mining in or near biodiversity sites in Madurai district are made.