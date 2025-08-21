TN BJP defends 130th Amendment Bill, accuses Oppn of shielding corruption

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday strongly defended the Constitutional (130th) Amendment Bill, describing it as a "Brahmastra" for corruption-free governance and a key step toward building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the bill, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, draws inspiration from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution and is designed to prevent convicted politicians from holding office if they are imprisoned for more than 30 days.

"This is a landmark measure to ensure justice, accountability, and integrity in public life," he said.

Prasad criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and their INDIA bloc partners for opposing the bill, accusing them of trying to protect corrupt leaders.

"Far from threatening democracy, this legislation strengthens it by ensuring only leaders of unimpeachable integrity hold office," he added.

Highlighting the DMK's handling of former minister V. Senthil Balaji's money laundering case, the BJP spokesperson said the ruling party's attempts to retain him despite his arrest exposed its "moral bankruptcy".

He noted that the Supreme Court itself had rebuked the DMK for delaying the case.

The statement also accused the Congress and its allies of hypocrisy, citing the "misuse" of Article 356 during the UPA regime to dismiss State governments and the controversial ordinance in 2013 aimed at protecting convicted legislators after the Supreme Court struck down Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act.

The opposition bloc's "legacy - from the 2G spectrum scam to TASMAC dealings in Tamil Nadu and Arvind Kejriwal's prolonged tenure despite corruption charges - shows their entrenched commitment to shielding tainted leaders," Prasad charged.

The BJP asserted that the 130th Amendment is a reflection of the people's will, promising a future where governance is free from the influence of crime and corruption.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Shah, India is on the path to prosperity rooted in integrity. This bill is a beacon of hope and justice, and those who oppose it are rejecting the very spirit of the Constitution," Prasad said, calling on opposition parties to rise above partisan politics and support the measure.