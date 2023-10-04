TN BJP core committee meet tomorrow

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party, which is working on strategies to strengthen the NDA alliance in the state, has set election works rolling.



On Tuesday, it was the turn of National co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy to intensify the poll works for the saffron party. “We have discussed the organisational activities in today’s meeting with other zonal level in-charges. The BJP in Tamil Nadu is strengthening the booth committees. We have not discussed the alliance, but the booth committee works are examined. The national high command will decide the alliance,” he said.

Further, BJP state general secretary K Nagarajan confirmed that the postponed state core committee meeting would now be rescheduled to Thursday, once the BJP state president K Annamalai returns from Delhi.

“Our state president Annamalai will chair the meeting at Kamalalayam. Simultaneously, the state executive committee meeting and district presidents meeting will also be held on October 5,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in Kamalalayam indicated that their high command is in touch with other political leaders such as O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran in the state for potential alliance. The state unit will take a call on the poll strategies and will discuss the future course of action in the meeting, sources added.