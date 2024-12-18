TN BJP chief hails Ashwin’s contribution to Indian cricket

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Wednesday commended cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's immense contribution to India's cricketing glory.

Annamalai took to social media to express his heartfelt appreciation for Ashwin's achievements. "Team India's irreplaceable asset, Ashwin Ravichandran's announcement to retire from international cricket comes as a heartbreaker to many of his ardent fans, including me, " Annamalai said.

"Heartfelt thanks to Ashwin Ravichandran, our very own multifaceted cricketer, whose contribution to our nation's glory is immeasurable, " he added.

Annamalai also praised Ashwin's sportsmanship and brilliance on the field.

"An ace spinner with a command over the game's intricacies, he continues to inspire all with his sheer brilliance and sportsmanship. Wishing him the best for his future, " he noted.

Indian cricket stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning over 15 years.

Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 wickets, has left an indelible mark on the game.