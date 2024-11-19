Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2024 12:15 AM IST
    TN BJP chief Annamalai lauds PM Modi for 42% devolution to states
    BJP state unit president K Annamalai

    CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday lauded the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for improving devolution to states from 32% to 42%.

    He also highlighted a 207% increase in the Centre's devolution to Tamil Nadu between 2014-24 compared to 2004-14.

    Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claims before the 16th Finance Commission, Annamalai said it was the Narendra Modi-led NDA government which improved the devolution to states.

    Centre’s devolution to Tamil Nadu between 2004-14 was Rs 94,977 crores and between 2014 to 2024, it increased to Rs 2,92,015 crores, an increase of 207 per cent, he noted.

