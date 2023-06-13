TN BJP chief Annamalai congratulates Tamil students topped in NEET

Begin typing your search...

The retired IPS officer said that this astounding result from Tamil Nadu is a lesson to parties like the ruling DMK, who chose to politicise the NEET examination, which ensured a level playing field for all students aspiring to become doctors.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Jun 2023 5:33 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-13 18:19:03.0  )
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Tuesday congratulated Tamil students, who topped in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023.

"Delighted to know that 4 students from Tamil Nadu have found a place in the Top 10 ranks in the NEET results released today. Wholehearted congratulations to all Students who have toiled hard to pass the examination," he said in a tweet.

Hitting out the ruling DMK which repeatedly opposes NEET, the retired IPS officer said that this astounding result from Tamil Nadu is a lesson to parties like the ruling DMK, who chose to politicise the NEET examination, which ensured a level playing field for all students aspiring to become doctors.

DTNEXT Bureau

