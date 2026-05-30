TN BJP calls for urgent push to river-linking projects across India

In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran referred to the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken river in Madhya Pradesh to the drought-prone Betwa basin in Uttar Pradesh. He said the project reflected the need for cooperation among states and timely execution of major water infrastructure initiatives.

“The interlinking of rivers is a necessity of the times. All states, including Tamil Nadu, should take earnest steps to support such projects,” he said.