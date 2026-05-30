TN BJP calls for urgent push to river-linking projects across India

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday called for accelerated implementation of river-linking projects across the country, saying they were essential to address water scarcity and ensure equitable distribution of water resources among states.
In a statement, Nainar Nagenthran referred to the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken river in Madhya Pradesh to the drought-prone Betwa basin in Uttar Pradesh. He said the project reflected the need for cooperation among states and timely execution of major water infrastructure initiatives.
“The interlinking of rivers is a necessity of the times. All states, including Tamil Nadu, should take earnest steps to support such projects,” he said.
Nainar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had consistently advocated balanced utilisation of water resources across the country and had stressed the need to make water available to regions facing shortages. He also cited Modi’s efforts during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister to expand the benefits of Narmada river waters.
The BJP leader recalled that the idea of linking major rivers gained prominence during the government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said proposals had included connecting river systems such as the Mahanadi, Krishna, Pennar, Cauvery, Vaigai and Tamirabarani, besides linking the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins.
Referring to litigation related to river interlinking, Nainar Nagenthran said legal efforts over several decades had led to judicial backing for advancing the project. He added that the Modi government had subsequently pursued measures aimed at improving water availability for agriculture, industry and drinking purposes.
Stating that Tamil Nadu was among the states facing significant water stress, Nainar said the state depended heavily on rivers originating outside its boundaries. He argued that long-term water security required sustained efforts to expand and integrate water-sharing infrastructure across the country. “River-linking projects should be treated as an urgent national priority,” he added.