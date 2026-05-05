TN BJP bats for six-month ‘unconditional support’ to TVK to form govt

CHENNAI: Making a calibrated intervention in the post-election stalemate, the TN BJP on Tuesday urged all political parties to extend "unconditional support" to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay to form the government, proposing a six-month period for the fledgling administration to prove its mettle.
In a statement, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said the electorate's verdict must be respected in both letter and spirit, noting that the TVK, with 108 MLAs, had emerged as the single largest party. "All parties and their legislators should act with honesty and magnanimity to facilitate the formation of a TVK government for a minimum of six months. Thereafter, they may review its performance in line with their respective ideologies and public interest, " he said.
Framing the mandate as a vote for political change, Prasad said Vijay, despite lacking prior political experience, had secured a decisive endorsement. "He should be allowed to function independently, without pressure, and demonstrate administrative capability, " he said, cautioning against horse-trading and MLA poaching.
The BJP leader said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, urging the NDA to back TVK's government formation. He also called upon NDA leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, to support the move.
Prasad said former Chief Minister M K Stalin should gracefully accept the people's verdict and extend cooperation. "The mandate is clearly against entrenched power structures and money-driven politics. Allowing TVK to govern will uphold democratic norms and ensure stability, " he added.