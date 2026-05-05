TN BJP bats for six-month ‘unconditional support’ to TVK to form govt

Framing the mandate as a vote for political change, Prasad said Vijay, despite lacking prior political experience, had secured a decisive endorsement. "He should be allowed to function independently, without pressure, and demonstrate administrative capability, " he said, cautioning against horse-trading and MLA poaching.

The BJP leader said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, urging the NDA to back TVK's government formation. He also called upon NDA leaders, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, to support the move.

Prasad said former Chief Minister M K Stalin should gracefully accept the people's verdict and extend cooperation. "The mandate is clearly against entrenched power structures and money-driven politics. Allowing TVK to govern will uphold democratic norms and ensure stability, " he added.