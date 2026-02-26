TN BJP alleges surge in drug trade under DMK govt, demands special anti-narcotics task force

Citing data presented earlier by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, the BJP pointed out that the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the DMK regime had significantly increased compared to the previous AIADMK government.

According to the figures quoted, over 63,000 NDPS cases were registered, and more than 3.3 lakh kg of drugs were seized in recent years.

The BJP argued that the spike in seizures, including a rise in confiscated narcotic tablets from around 39,000 in 2023 to over 1.4 lakh in 2024, reflected an expanding drug network rather than improved enforcement.