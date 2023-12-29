TN bids a tearful adieu to 'Captain' Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Even as the famous song starring Vijayakanth -- Andha Vaanathaippola Manam Padaicha Mannavane rented many parts of capital Chennai……The vehicle carrying Vijayakanth's mortal remains found it difficult to travel from Island ground to Koyambedu as the final journey of Captain had to wade through the sea of crowd. Slogans "Long Live Captain..Long Live Captain" split the sky at the Island Grounds and crowd went anxious, when the body was lifted close to three PM to make the final procession.



The arterial EVR Road saw something unsual with public gathering on both sides of the road. The hearse on Friday reached the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu at around 6 pm.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu and thousands of people thronged at the Island Grounds and paid their last respects to late actor and founder-president of DMDK, Vijayakanth.

Along with Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP state president K Annamalai, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, State Minister S Regupathy, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman also paid their last respects to Vijayakanth who died on Thursday at the age of 71. Thousands of people from all parts of Tamil Nadu, gathered in Chennai to witness the funeral procession of their celestial leader.

The Island Grounds, where Vijayakanth's mortal remains were kept and his funeral procession were attended by a large number of people with tears and heavy hearts.

Crowds spilled on to the nearby flyover to bid adieu to Captain Vijayakanth.

"Besides expressing his condolences upon hearing about the demise of Captain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave me a clear guidance to come here and meet Captain's family and take part in this mourning on behalf of the Union Government, " Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after paying last respects to Vijayakanth at Island Grounds.

Further, Sitharaman said, "On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I placed a wreath. Vijayakanth was a kind hearted person who couldn't bear to see anyone suffer. He tried hard to ensure people around him also get whatever luxuries or facilities he gets. In politics, we don't see such a nice human being as him. I am at a loss for words and unable to explain her feelings."

Superstar Rajinikanth, who rushed from Kanniyakumari district to pay his last respects, laid a garland on the decorated casket and almost cried when he recounted two incidents that showed Vijayakanth's values and the importance he attached to friendship and supporting colleagues.

Praising the departed actor, Rajinikanth said, "Vijayakanth was a great example of friendship and deserved to be called Captain. He has so many friends who are ready to sacrifice their lives for him. He was always full of love. Though he used to get angry with his friends, politicians and even the media, nobody was angry with him because there was always a valid reason behind his anger."

Vijayakanth's another movie competitor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president, Kamal Haasan said if tags like simplicity, friendship, hardwork and gratitude can be used to describe a person, it is Vijayakanth.

"The thing I liked about him was as much as there was humility there would be righteous anger. I am a fan of his anger and I believe that's the reason why he batted for public service. Losing honest people like him feels somewhat lonely for people like me, " Haasan observed.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman said, "The fact that thousands of people have come to get a final glimpse of Vijayakant shows how much affection he has earned."

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the departed actor-turned-politician. The council also adopted a resolution notifying the burial of Vijayakanth at the Koyambedu DMDK party office clearing the legal hurdles for burrying the mortal remains in a private land.