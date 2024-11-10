TN beats bigger states with more health spend, better parameters; data can vouch for it: Jeyaranjan

CHENNAI: Among the many factors Tamil Nadu could be 'historically' proud of at the national level, it would be health parameters, besides education and social welfare. It was exemplified again in the study of the State and Union governments.

Surveys conducted separately by both governments reveal that Tamil Nadu spends more on health among the larger states and therefore contributes to less out-of-pocket expenditure towards health by individuals, according to the data released by the State Planning Commission. Information shared by J Jeyaranjan, vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission on the microblogging site 'X' revealed that the per-capita government health expenditure was highest among the larger states and out-of-pocket expenditure as a per centage of total health expenditure was lowest in the State.

Jeyaranjan’s data showed that the per-capita government health expenditure (2021-22) was Rs 3,410 in Tamil Nadu, followed by Rs 3,129 and Rs 2,872 by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments only spent Rs 2,769 and Rs 2,083 on the contrary. The data shared based on the Planning Commission's cross-sectional study of Evaluation of Non-Communication Disease Care Cascade under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam in Tamil Nadu and National Health Accounts Estimated for India 2021-22 (published in 2024) revealed that the out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of total health expenditure was lowest in Tamil Nadu (34.6%), while it was as high as 52% and 43.3% in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

The only two larger states that came close to TN in terms of the lesser out-of-pocket expenditure were Gujarat (35%) followed by Maharashtra at 38.1%. Jeyaranjan attributed the proud record of the State to initiatives like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM-treatment at the doorsteps), Uttachatthai Uruthi Sei (ensure nutrition) and Innuyir Kaapppom Nammai Kaakum 48 (road fatality reduction programme).

According to the joint report of the efficacy of MTM prepared by the State Planning Commission in association with the Institute of Community Medicine at Madras Medical College, about 87.3% of casual labourers, 73% of non-casual labourers and 69.15% of unemployed/ homemakers were screened for hypertension by Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. Also, about 81.8% of casual labourers, 77.1% of non-casual labourers and 68.9% of unemployed/ homemakers were diagnosed with hypertension by MTM. Similarly, 77.3% of casual labourers, 63.5% of non-casual labourers and 58.8% of unemployed/homemakers were on treatment for hypertension through MTM.

*Data for 2021-22

*Based on the State Planning Commission’s cross-sectional study on the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme to evaluate non-communicable disease (NCD) and Union Planning Commission data