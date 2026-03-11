TN-based module, part of global cybercrime network, busted

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) said that they have busted a seven-member gang, part of a global cybercrime network, operating from Sathirakudi and Paramakudi villages in Ramanathapuram.
In 2025 and 2026, the gang had converted around Rs 100 crore of cybercrime proceeds into crypto currency and transferred the funds to wallets controlled by international cybercrime syndicates, police said.
According to CCW headquarters, probe into an online investment scam involving a loss of Rs 1.36 crore to a victim led to the arrest of the gang. “Surveillance in cyber space and sustained investigation indicated the presence of an organised module engaged in siphoning off cybercrime proceeds to offshore networks,” an official release stated.
A special team led by I Shahnaz, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, arrested the seven accused from Ramanathapuram. However, police have withheld their identity. Further investigation is in progress to identify other members of the network and to trace the larger syndicate involved in organised cybercrime.
Sandeep Mittal, DGP, Cyber Crime, appreciated the efforts of the special team involved in the bust. “Individuals and groups aiding international cybercrime syndicates by facilitating illegal crypto currency transactions or supporting cybercrime networks in any manner will be dealt with firmly as per law,” he added.