TN-based module, part of global cybercrime network, busted

In 2025 and 2026, the gang had converted around Rs 100 crore of cybercrime proceeds into crypto currency and transferred the funds to wallets controlled by international cybercrime syndicates, police said.

According to CCW headquarters, probe into an online investment scam involving a loss of Rs 1.36 crore to a victim led to the arrest of the gang. “Surveillance in cyber space and sustained investigation indicated the presence of an organised module engaged in siphoning off cybercrime proceeds to offshore networks,” an official release stated.