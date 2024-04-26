TN bans mix of liquid nitrogen in food items

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent incident of a boy falling sick following consumption of Nitrogen-smoked biscuits in Karnataka, the state government on Thursday, stated that liquid nitrogen should be issued only as a processing aid, as contact freezing and colouring agents and should not be served as food for direct consumption.

A release from the state health department stated that Liquid Nitrogen can be used as a freezing and colouring agent for the processing of dairy-based desserts and ice cream. As per section 38(10) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the designated officers and food safety of- ficers have been instructed to take enforcement action against any food business operator who is using liquid nitrogen for direct consumption along with food items like biscuit, ice creams, wafer biscuits, etc. The liquid nitrogen should be fully evaporated from the food or drinks before serving, according to the statement.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, it can be used as a processing aid in food products. Nitrogen can be used as packing gas and freezant.

In a recent video on social media, a boy is seen screaming in pain as he consumes smoked biscuits at a stall. He later seemed to have fainted and was rushed to the hospital as his health condition worsened. Earlier last month, five members of a family had fallen sick after ingesting dry ice served as a mouth freshener at a restaurant in Gurugram.

The food safety department officials noted that Smoke Pans (Beeda), Smoked Waffles, Biscuits, and other such products with liquid Nitrogen or dry ice are becoming quite prevalent in stalls displayed at carnivals, public fairs, and even weddings.