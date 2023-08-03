TN awarded for best performance in organ transplantation

CHENNAI: On account of 13th National Organ Donation Day, Health Minister Ma Subramanian received the award for best performing State in organ transplantation by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday.

The National Organ - Tissue Transplant Organisation under the Union Health Ministry announces the award every year for best performance in organ donation and transplantation. Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and member secretary of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu, N Gopalakrishnan were also present at the event.

Until 2020, Tamil Nadu received the award for the best State for the excellence in the organ donation program in India for six consecutive years. Health minister said that the cadaver donation was started in 2008 under Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu and said that 120 private hospitals and 40 government medical colleges are licensed for organ donation in the State.

He added that earlier, Government Stanley Medical College was the only government medical college undertaking liver transplants but the state government has now signed an MoU was signed with Dr Rela's Hospital and now liver transplants are done at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Hospitals in Coimbatore and Madurai. In the last one year, 4 liver transplant surgeries have been performed at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the organ donation is also covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Insurance Scheme in the State.

He said that there are a total of 1,705 people have donated organs in the State and 6,267 people have been benefitted from the State, which includes 786 hearts, 801 lungs, 1,565 liver and 3,046 kidneys. As many as 37 pancrease, six small intestine, four hand transplants, two stomachs and 3,946 tissues.

Talking about the app Vidyal, launched for the registration and allocation of the organs in the State, he said that such a system has been launched in the country to monitor the organ donation.

The government has been transparently and automatically allocating organs to patients on the basis of the waiting list.